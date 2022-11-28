Update shared as QPR ‘admire’ Championship rival for upcoming managerial vacancy

Birmingham City boss John Eustace is highly regarded by the hierarchy at Queens Park Rangers but he will not become their next manager.

The R’s are set to lose Michael Beale to Rangers, with an announcement confirming his exit expected on Monday evening, and that will leave the Londoners without a boss.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eustace has been quietly suggested as a potential target as he spent years as he assisted Steve McClaren and Mark Warburton over a four-year period at QPR, whilst he also was the caretaker boss.

Therefore, the prospect of a return to the capital could have been on the cards but Birmingham Live have revealed that whilst he is respected by the QPR board, he will not leave St. Andrew’s for the role.

“Birmingham Live has been told as much as they admire Eustace, the 43-year-old will continue his work at Blues as he builds a team that started the season as favourites to go down but which is now only three points outside the top six.”

Blues are currently 13th in the Championship ahead of the return to action in December.

The verdict

It would have been a real shock if Eustace decided to leave Blues for QPR now even though he does have a connection to the R’s.

Nevertheless, it’s still good for the fans to hear and they will be planning for a long future under Eustace who has done so well to unite the players and fans given all the off-field uncertainty around Birmingham.

As for QPR, it’s understandable that they considered Eustace and it will be interesting to see who they do go for when Beale’s departure is finalised.

