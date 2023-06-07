Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Alvaro Fernandez as Preston look to bring the youngster back to the club on loan next season.

Who is Alvaro Fernandez?

The 20-year-old left wing-back is on the books of the Red Devils and whilst he is very highly-rated, he has understandably found it difficult to get near the first-team at Old Trafford.

Therefore, a temporary switch was sorted for the Spaniard, as he linked up with North End this season, and it’s a move that worked out very well. Fernandez impressed down the left flank of Ryan Lowe’s side, with his performances making him a fan favourite at Deepdale.

He featured in 39 games for the club as they finished 12th in the table, with Fernandez registering four assists.

So, all connected to Preston would love to bring the player back, but the Manchester Evening News has revealed that the Premier League side still haven’t made their mind up on what the next step should be for Fernandez.

The update claims that Preston have made it clear to United that they want to do a deal if it’s possible, although other clubs in the Championship are believed to have expressed their interest as well.

As of now, Fernandez is expected to go away with Erik ten Hag’s squad on their pre-season tour to the US, along with many other youngsters who could be loaned out.

Preston summer transfer plans

You can understand why Preston are pushing to get Fernandez back because he was very good last season, and he is ideally suited to the system that Lowe uses, which allows him to flourish and get forward in an attacking sense.

In truth, it’s hard to see Fernandez staying at Old Trafford, because ten Hag has a few options at left-back, and it would make no sense to keep the youngster at the club if he isn’t going to get game time, so another loan will be on the cards. And, Preston will have an advantage over their rivals because Fernandez was settled at Deepdale and did well.

But, there will be plenty of rival interest in the player, and it’s going to ultimately be down to United to decide what they want to do. With Fernandez staying with them for pre-season, Preston are in an awkward position where they may have to miss out on alternative targets without knowing if they’re guaranteed to get the player anyway.