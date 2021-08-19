Update shared as Nottingham Forest seek to reach agreement with Manchester United player

Nottingham Forest are still interested in bringing in James Garner on loan, with the player keen on returning to the club, but it appears it could depend on whether he can agree a new deal at Manchester United.

The midfielder is highly-rated at Old Trafford but he has understandably found it tough to get near the first-team of the Red Devils. Therefore, he was loaned out in the previous campaign, which included joining Forest in January, where Garner would star.

The plan for United would be to send him out temporarily again, but that has been complicated by Garner’s contract situation. He is out of contract in 12 months and has supposedly rejected a new deal earlier this summer.

Failure to agree fresh terms could change United’s stance, as they may need to cash in on the player permanently.

So, clubs are continuing to monitor his situation and reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that whilst there is plenty of interest in the player, Forest could be in the driving seat, with Garner keen to return to the East Midlands.

“Garner is in talks over a new contract at #mufc and if that can be completed before Deadline Day, he will then be allowed out on loan – with #nffc one strong possibility, in terms of destination. Garner keen to go back to The City Ground, I’m told.”

The verdict

Clearly Forest are going to have to show patience here as they can’t control whether Garner will sign a new deal but he’s a talent that’s worth waiting for.

The fact he wants to join Forest is a major positive for Chris Hughton and they will hope that a deal can get done before the deadline, although they have to have alternatives lined up just in case.

Forest’s start to the season has shown just how much they are missing the midfielder, so it would be a real boost to bring him back this month.

