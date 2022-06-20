Update shared as multi-million pound Watford transfer agreement confirmed

Cucho Hernandez has completed his move to Columbus Crew from Watford in a deal that is worth around £8m for the Championship side.

The Hornets suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, so departures are expected in the coming weeks and one early exit has been confirmed.

It has been known for the past week that Cucho would be leaving, with the MLS side determined to bring the attacker in. And, reporter Jacob Myers has revealed this evening that the deal has been signed off, with an announcement expected shortly.

The 23-year-old was signed by Watford five years ago but he had several loan spells in the subsequent years, with his first full campaign at Vicarage Road coming last season, where he managed five goals and two assists in 25 games.

Now, he won’t be part of Rob Edwards’ squad, although the funds brought in by the sale will allow the new boss some freedom in the market as he looks to bring in his own new signings in the coming weeks.

The verdict

You can understand why Watford were willing to let Cucho go as this is a decent fee for them and they are well-stocked for options in the final third, especially with new arrivals likely.

Some could argue that he would’ve been an important part of the squad in the Championship but the reality is that the player seemed open to leaving so this is a deal that suits all parties.

It could be the start of a very busy summer for Watford and it will be interesting to see what incomings and outgoings happen.

