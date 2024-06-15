Highlights Liam Rosenior is no longer in the running for Burnley manager position.

Several interviews conducted, including talks with Frank Lampard.

Burnley needs to find a manager who aligns with Kompany's approach.

Liam Rosenior is no longer in contention for the Burnley job, with the Championship side stepping up their search for Vincent Kompany’s replacement.

After a disappointing campaign that saw the team relegated from the Premier League, Burnley were dealt a blow when Kompany left for Bayern Munich, in a move that came as a real shock.

Since his exit, attention has turned to identifying the Belgian’s successor, and a host of names have been linked with the role in recent weeks.

Liam Rosenior will not be Burnley manager

Unsurprisingly, it was claimed that Rosenior was a leading candidate for the Clarets, with the 39-year-old available after his harsh dismissal at Hull City last month.

The Tigers just missed out on the play-offs under Rosenior, but he earned plaudits for the style of play he encouraged from his side, whilst he has also shown he is capable when it comes to improving individuals.

Therefore, he looked a good fit for Burnley, who will be hoping to appoint a manager that has a similar philosophy to Kompany on the basis that most of the squad were bought by the ex-Anderlecht chief.

Liam Rosenior's Managerial Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Derby County 12 7 2 3 Hull City 78 27 28 23

However, Football Insider has revealed that Rosenior is now ‘out of the running’ as the club look elsewhere for their next boss.

Burnley step up managerial search

Interestingly, the update adds that several interviews have been conducted by the hierarchy at Turf Moor this week, with Frank Lampard one of those that the club have spoken to.

Another name mentioned was Carlos Corberan, with the report stating that the current West Brom manager has also had an interview, along with more unnamed candidates.

That would suggest that the club are making progress, and they will no doubt whittle that shortlist down over the coming days before making a firm decision.

Burnley need to get this appointment right

This is obviously a massive call for Burnley, as they didn’t expect to lose Kompany, and, to their credit, the club were prepared to stick by him despite their relegation.

Kompany had a lot of influence at Turf Moor over the past two years, in terms of the players signed, the profile of those new recruits, and how everything operated on a day-to-day basis.

So, he is going to be tough to replace, and they will want to find a new manager that wants to adopt a similar approach, ensuring that they’re not effectively ripping up everything that has gone on and starting from fresh.

Burnley’s summer plans

Following on from that, there’s a lot of work to do on the squad, as whoever is appointed will inherit a big group, and there will need to be departures as the club cope with life back in the second tier, and the financial ramifications that come with that.

But, it’s not all doom and gloom, as this is a talented squad, and any sales should free up space and funds to do some business.

A big summer awaits, and Burnley will want this sorted quickly to ensure the new boss is ready to go when pre-season rolls around.