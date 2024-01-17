Highlights Ipswich Town and Sunderland have made loan offers for Kieffer Moore, but no agreement has been reached with Bournemouth yet.

Moore would bring qualities that both Ipswich and Sunderland currently lack, making him an attractive prospect for both clubs.

The January transfer window is challenging for clubs as they compete for the same players, making it difficult to reach agreements with selling clubs. A move for Moore would be a low-risk option for either Ipswich or Sunderland.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland have both made loan offers for Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore, but neither club has reached an agreement with the Premier League side yet.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland keen on Kieffer Moore

The 31-year-old striker has found game time hard to come by under Andoni Iraola this season, as he’s managed just seven appearances in the Premier League, all from the bench.

Therefore, a January switch has been suggested for some time, and a host of clubs from the Championship have been linked with the Welsh international.

And, it appears Sunderland and Ipswich have made first moves to try and land Moore, but The Athletic has revealed that the Cherries are looking for a better deal before they sanction the exit of the target man.

“Bournemouth have received loan offers from Sunderland and Ipswich Town for Kieffer Moore but are yet to reach an agreement for the striker.

“The offers from the two Championship clubs have included contributing a percentage of his salary, but the terms of the proposed deals have not yet proved satisfactory. Cardiff City, who Moore scored 25 goals in 66 appearances for between 2020 and 2022, have made an enquiry.”

“Bournemouth regard Moore as an important player but acknowledge his desire to play more.”

Kieffer Moore would bring a different dimension to Sunderland and Ipswich

You can understand why Sunderland and Ipswich are keen on Moore, as he would bring qualities that they both lack at the moment.

For the Tractor Boys, who are pushing for automatic promotion, the loss of George Hirst to injury is a significant one, and it means they have to find a number nine who can act as a focal point, which is something Moore can do.

His height and physicality makes him an excellent player with his back to goal, and Kieran McKenna will see him as someone who can give the team what they need up top.

Meanwhile, for the Black Cats, the lack of an experienced striker has been costly this season, as they have been far too reliant on Jack Clarke for goals.

Whilst it would signal a change in approach in terms of the transfer strategy, Moore is someone who knows the league, has proven himself at this level in the past, and has won promotion. So, he could be exactly what Michael Beale’s youthful squad needs to get over the line as they chase a top six place.

The January window is difficult

This is an indication of how tough January can be for clubs as they are often competing for the same players, and it’s hard to reach an agreement with selling clubs who often hold the cards.

You can be sure that Sunderland and Ipswich have other players on their radar, but Moore would be a low-risk move that could pay off, so it would be a coup for whoever can land the striker.