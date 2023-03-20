The EFL have started their review after Rotherham and Cardiff City was abandoned on Saturday, and all options are open, although restarting from the start seems the most likely outcome.

With the sides separated by just one point, and both hovering above the relegation zone, it was a huge fixture both at the New York Stadium.

And, it was Cardiff who started well, taking a lead through Jaden Philogene-Bidace to cap an impressive first-half display. However, whilst the second half began, the game would be halted in the 47th minute as the rain hammered down in Yorkshire, leaving large parts of the pitch covered in water.

That prompted official Ollie Langford to take the teams off, as he conducted the usual tests in front of both managers before deeming the surface unplayable.

Yet, there was controversy surrounding the call, with some Cardiff fans online upset with the actions of the groundsmen, whilst it was claimed the Welsh side were ‘unhappy’ with the decision.

Nevertheless, the game was abandoned, and it’s now about deciding what happens, and Wales Online have revealed that all options are on the table. They state that the EFL are in discussions with the club, and they will ‘take time’ before making a decision.

They add that there are no specific rules in terms of what should happen, giving the authorities freedom to make a call. Therefore, in theory, the game could be restarted from the 47th minute with Cardiff a goal up, or they could even give Lamouchi’s side the points, although that’s only likely if they can prove Rotherham played a part in getting the game off.

With all that in mind, the update adds that a rearranged fixture from the start seems the ‘most likely’ outcome.

The verdict

This was hugely frustrating for Cardiff as we know just how important that game was, so to be 1-0 up meant they were in a great position.

So, you can understand why all connected to the club are angry with what went on, but the reality is that the pitch wasn’t in great condition. The images showed the ball wasn’t bouncing and rolling like it should, and all the ref is concerned about is player safety.

You would think the EFL will analyse the conduct of those Rotherham grounds staff, although the reality is that you do expect this game to be restarted from the off, and it will once again be a massive game for both as they battle to stay in the Championship.

