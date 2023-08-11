Highlights Everton's £20m bid for Wilfried Gnonto has been rejected by Leeds, but they are still determined to sign the Italian international striker.

Leeds are reluctant to let go of Gnonto, who is pushing for a move away from the club. Everton remains hopeful of reaching an agreement despite their financial troubles.

Gnonto's potential transfer fee is expected to be at least £25m, as Leeds has no immediate pressure to sell. Leeds may consider reinvesting the funds into strengthening other areas, particularly in the striker position.

Everton have had a £20m offer rejected for Wilfried Gnonto by Leeds, but they are still pushing to bring the attacker in ahead of the deadline.

Everton looking to sign Wilfried Gnonto

It’s no secret that the Toffees are keen on the Italian international, and they have already had a bid of £15m turned down for the player.

Leeds are keen to keep Gnonto, with the 19-year-old playing in their opening day draw against Cardiff City. However, things changed in the week when Gnonto asked not to be involved for the cup tie against Shrewsbury, as he looks to force a move away.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke picks the player against Birmingham City on Saturday, but Everton are trying to get the deal done, as Football Insider provided an update on the move, as they claimed a new offer had been rejected.

“Everton are the frontrunners to land Wilfried Gnonto and have seen a £20million bid rejected by Leeds United for the forward. The Whites remain adamant about keeping the 19-year-old at Elland Road despite their relegation to the Championship.

“But Everton remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Yorkshire giants and are pushing hard to do so. It is believed personal terms will not be an issue for the Toffees despite their well-documented financial problems.”

How much will Wilfried Gnonto cost?

You can understand why Leeds are holding firm on their valuation of Gnonto, because he is an incredibly talented player who still has four years to go on his contract.

Crucially, unlike many of his teammates, Gnonto didn’t have a relegation release clause in his deal, so Leeds really aren’t under any pressure to sell, which means it’s down to Everton to make a substantial offer.

Of course, the fact Gnonto is pushing to go does complicate things, and Daniel Farke has made it clear that he only wants players who are committed to Leeds, but that doesn’t mean he will go on the cheap.

You would think Leeds will want at least £25m up front for Gnonto, with more money included as add-ons. That would be the going rate for an exciting young talent, who has the potential to be a top player in the years to come.

From Gnonto’s perspective, it’s a shame things are playing out like this, but you can understand why he wants to go, as he knows he needs to be playing at the highest level to earn a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

In truth, Leeds are well-stocked for options in the wide, attacking positions, so losing Gnonto wouldn’t be a massive blow as long as they keep hold of Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison.

So, fans could live with a sale if they get the right money for Gnonto, and then those funds would need to be reinvested into helping other areas, with a striker sure to be a priority in the coming weeks.

Leeds are back in action with a trip to Birmingham City on Saturday.