Update shared as Everton finalise agreement for Burnley player

Everton have completed the signing of Burnley’s James Tarkowski, although an announcement of his arrival may not come until the end of the month.

The centre-back had been with the Clarets since February 2016 but an exit this summer always seemed likely as his contract ran down at Turf Moor.

When relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it then became inevitable the 29-year-old would leave, and that’s proven to be the case, as Burnley confirmed Tarkowski would depart when his deal expires later this month.

And, Football Insider have stated that his switch to Everton, which has been in the pipeline for a few weeks, is now all sorted, with all the paperwork signed off.

However, they do add that with the relationship between the two clubs described as ‘strained’, there is unlikely to be an announcement until Tarkowski officially leaves Burnley, which is later this month.

New Clarets boss Vincent Kompany would’ve already been aware that the former Brentford man isn’t going to be part of his plans, with new defensive additions sure to be the priority in the coming weeks.

The verdict

Burnley fans will probably be relieved that this is all over now because they’ve known Tarkowski will be leaving for some time.

It’s sad that his time at Turf Moor came to an end with relegation but the support will surely appreciate his excellent performances over the years on the whole.

Now, it’s about the new era under Kompany and Tarkowski will be pleased to get a Premier League move that he undoubtedly deserves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.