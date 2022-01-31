Update shared as Derby County player closes in on Premier League transfer

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee with Derby County for striker Luke Plange, whilst the EFL have granted permission for him to return to the Rams on loan.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign so far, with Wayne Rooney turning to the younger players at Pride Park due to the situation the club find themselves in.

And, Plange has taken that opportunity, starring at times, particularly recently, including scoring an excellent goal in the comeback draw against Birmingham City over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, such form has attracted interest, and reports emerged yesterday stating that Palace wanted the teenager for around £1m.

In a further update, journalist Adrian Kajumba has now confirmed that everything is in place for the striker to make the switch to Selhurst Park ahead of the deadline, but he will complete the season with Derby, something that had been an issue due to their embargo.

Rooney’s men are currently seven points from safety in the Championship.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s a shame for Derby to be losing such a talented young player because Plange has the potential to have a great career.

But, we know the situation they find themselves in and the reality is that his sale will help the club. So, the club have done well to get the money but also keep Plange for the remainder of the season.

You would expect this to go through and the focus for the youngster will then be on helping Derby as they look to miraculously survive this season.

