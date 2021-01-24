Update shared as Derby County off-field uncertainty continues

Derby County’s proposed takeover is still set to go ahead, despite claims emerging online suggesting there was rival interest.

Derby are distancing themselves from documents circulating online about another proposal to buy the club. Understood several claims in the proposal are wildly inaccurate. They’re still confident in BZI and that the takeover will be completed. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 24, 2021

Sheikh Khaled has been in talks to buy the Rams for some time, and it was reported back in November that the EFL had approved the deal, meaning it should’ve been a matter of time before an announcement was made.

For whatever reason, that hasn’t come, and there has been fears among the fan base that the takeover will be called off.

In the meantime, Derby are in a very difficult financial position, with the players wages not been paid on time, and it has been stated that they could sell some star men to ensure the club can stay afloat.

There have been recent claims that another proposal has been put forward to buy the East Midlands outfit, however The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway provided an update, confirming that this is not the case, as he reiterated the club still expect the takeover to happen.

“Derby are distancing themselves from documents circulating online about another proposal to buy the club. Understood several claims in the proposal are wildly inaccurate. They’re still confident in BZI and that the takeover will be completed.”

The verdict

This is getting ridiculous now, and you have to feel sorry for the fans who will want this to be sorted as soon as possible.

The biggest frustration is the fact that the club keep insisting it will get done, when that hasn’t been the case.

Conway’s update is interesting in that it rules out any rival offer, but there won’t be fans getting carried away that it’s supposedly close.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.