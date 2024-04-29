Highlights Derby County is planning to open talks with Cardiff to bring Ebou Adams to the club permanently following a successful loan spell.

Adams has impressed at Derby County during his loan spell, showcasing his talent and bringing energy to the midfield.

Derby's summer plans include slowly evolving the squad and looking to improve infrastructure as they prioritize making a move for Adams.

Derby County plan to open talks with Cardiff City as they look to bring Ebou Adams to the club on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell at Pride Park.

Ebou Adams flourishes at Derby County

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an eventful career, which saw him start out with non-league Dartford, before making a switch to Premier League Norwich, where he failed to get the game time he would’ve wanted.

Adams would then drop out of the Football League to join Ebbsfleet, before he signed for Forest Green Rovers, where he impressed in a three-year period.

That saw the midfielder earn a move to Cardiff, but injury disrupted his first season, and he failed to establish himself as a regular under Erol Bulut in the current campaign.

Ebou Adams Derby County Stats (per Sofascore) Games Played 17 Starts 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 66% Tackles per game 2.8 Ball recoveries per game 5.1 Interceptions per game 0.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3

Therefore, a loan to Derby was sanctioned in January, and it’s a move that has worked out for all parties, with Adams starring for Paul Warne’s side in the past few months as they sealed promotion to the Championship.

He brought an energy and intensity to the middle of the park, and Adams also scored a crucial winner against Blackpool as the Rams ultimately pipped Bolton to second place.

Ebou Adams transfer latest

As it stands, the player is set to return to the Bluebirds in the summer, as he still has one year left to run on his contract in the Welsh capital.

However, the Telegraph has revealed that Derby are unsurprisingly looking to keep Adams, with discussions between the club over a permanent transfer expected to start ‘soon’.

It’s unclear what sort of fee will be required to get the transfer done, but it’s unlikely to be a significant sum, as Cardiff picked Adams up on a free, so they’re in line to make a profit, and, more importantly, his contract situation means they will want to see this summer instead of letting his deal run down.

As well as that, Adams has also made it clear that he is open to staying at Derby, which won’t come as a shock considering the importance he has had to Warne’s team.

Derby County’s summer plans

The Rams will hope that Adams is one of several new recruits as they prepare for life back in the Championship, where they will hope to be competitive.

The update suggests that they won’t be reckless with their spending, which is obviously the right strategy considering Derby’s recent history. Instead, it will be about slowly evolving the squad, and looking to improve the infrastructure around the club as they look to settle back in the second tier.

But, that doesn’t mean they won’t strengthen the squad, as the report explains how Warne is looking to build a team that is competitive, and he knows where he wants the squad to improve.

So, it’s set to be a very exciting summer for Derby, and it makes total sense that they appear to be prioritising a move for Adams. He’s settled very quickly and has brought a different dynamic to the midfield, and he should be able to maintain his promising performances in the Championship.