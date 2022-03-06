Update shared as Celtic rival Nottingham Forest in transfer race for 6-goal attacker

Celtic are unlikely to be able to afford Antoine Semenyo despite holding an interest in the Bristol City forward.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign with the Robins, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 22 games.

Understandably, such form has caught the eye, with Nottingham Forest and Celtic having been linked with Semenyo in the past. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested that a move to Parkhead seems unlikely given the finances that would be required to do a deal.

“I’m sure Celtic will continue to keep tabs on him. But if it comes down to pricing, I think Celtic will be priced out of it.”

Previous reports have indicated that Bristol City will hold out for around £20m for their exciting talent, who is contracted at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2023, although the club do have an option to extend that by 12 months, which you would expect them to trigger at some point.

But, one issue for Bristol City is the fact they have recorded significant losses which may force them to cash in on some of their most valuable assets.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

In truth, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise, as if the figure was anywhere near the £20m that has been claimed then it would be a massive outlay for Celtic, which is hard to see happening.

Having said that, they could be in a position to spend if they win the league this season as that brings automatic entry to the Champions League.

So, it’s one to monitor but the finances involved do mean a move north of the border seems unlikely for Semenyo.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.