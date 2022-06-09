Update shared as Bristol City look to win transfer battle for 22-y/o

Bristol City remain firmly in the hunt to sign Kane Wilson, with the right-back expected to make a decision on his future shortly.

The 22-year-old has just enjoyed an outstanding season with Forest Green Rovers, scoring three goals and registering 13 assists from wing-back as they won the League Two title.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about his long-term future and there is plenty of interest in Wilson.

It’s been well documented that the Robins are keen and reporter Gregor MacGregor provided an update on the latest.

“Kane Wilson: no final decision yet made on where he’ll play next season. But I understand that Bristol City are very much in the mix on that still. Decision expected soon.”

Watford are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Wilson, which would see the player link up with Rob Edwards again, after their time together at Forest Green.

Nigel Pearson has made no secret that he is expecting to oversee a very busy summer window, although he will have to work on a budget due to the financial situation at the club.

The verdict

This is a very big move for Wilson because he is entering a crucial period in his career and he will want to find the right club in terms of getting minutes and trying to progress as a player.

For Bristol City, he ticks all the boxes in that he’s available on a free, an upgrade on what they have and someone who will be eager to prove themselves.

So, this would be a coup for the Robins if they could pull it off and it will be interesting to see where Wilson decides to go.

