Update shared as Bournemouth, West Brom & Nottingham Forest battle to sign midfielder

Bournemouth are still favourites to sign Joe Rothwell on a free transfer this summer despite interest from elsewhere.

Joe Rothwell, mentioned below, is wanted by Nottingham Forest, Sheff United & West Brom. Favourites to sign him remain Bournemouth. https://t.co/Q6rgsoJ1DE — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) May 9, 2022

The midfielder is set to leave Blackburn when his contract expires in the coming weeks and it has been reported that a host of clubs are keen on the 27-year-old, including West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

However, The Athletic reporter Michael Walker has revealed that it’s the Cherries who are leading the chase to land Rothwell.

Scott Parker’s side will be able to offer the player Premier League football after they won automatic promotion with a crucial win over Forest last week, although the Reds are still in the hunt to go up as they prepare for the play-offs.

Rothwell had attracted plenty of interest from Bournemouth in the January window, but a deal couldn’t be agreed as Blackburn opted to keep hold of the player as they pushed for promotion themselves.

The former Oxford United man scored three goals and registered ten assists for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship this season.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is plenty of interest in Rothwell because he is in his prime right now and he has shown over the past few years that he is a very good player at this level.

So, to pick him up on a free would be excellent business for any club, and you can understand why Bournemouth are favourites as they can offer top-flight football.

Ultimately, Rothwell is going to have a big decision to make in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

