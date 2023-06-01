Birmingham City are preparing to make an offer to Wolves as they look to win the race for Dion Sanderson ahead of Sunderland and Stoke City.

Will Dion Sanderson leave Wolves?

The centre-back still has a contract at Molineux until the summer of 2025, but he has spent the past few years out on loan, which includes spells with the Black Cats and most recently Blues.

However, with Sanderson still seemingly down the pecking order at Wolves, and with the Premier League side needing to raise funds this summer, a permanent sale seems likely.

And, according to the Telegraph, it’s Birmingham who are looking to win the race to sign the player, as they’re ‘preparing a bid’ for the defender amid interest from Stoke and Sunderland as well.

The 23-year-old has spent 18 months of his short career at St. Andrew’s, so the prospect of remaining with John Eustace’s side is one that will surely appeal to the player.

The Blues boss has made no secret of his desire to keep Sanderson at the club, along with others who were on loan this season, and the admiration he has for the defender was evident by the fact he handed him the captaincy on occasions.

How much will Sanderson cost?

The update doesn’t state a specific fee for Sanderson, but it has been claimed previously that offers of around £2m would be needed for Wolves to consider a sale. As mentioned, they are in a position where they need to raise funds, and whilst it’s only a small amount, it’s not going to do them any harm as they look to comply with FFP regulations moving forward.

With two years left on his contract, Wolves know that Sanderson’s value is likely to drop moving forward as well, so they will be willing to let him go if a suitable offer arrives. For any buying club, you’d have to say that this would be a very good bit of business. Sanderson has shown over a few years now that he can play at Championship level, and at 23, his best years are in front of him, so he would be a sensible, long-term investment.

Ultimately, a move for the centre-back does seem inevitable this summer, and it will be a real coup for Birmingham if they can bring him in ahead of Stoke and Sunderland, which is why they’re trying to act fast by readying an offer. The location, and the fact he has improved under Eustace, may just give them the edge on this one.