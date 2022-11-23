Update shared as Birmingham City takeover saga drags on

All the relevant parties remain in talks with the EFL over Birmingham City’s potential takeover, although it’s likely that the deadline for the deal will be extended once again.

It’s no secret that lifelong fan Paul Richardson and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez hope to buy the Championship side and they have been in discussions for some time.

However, whilst we have been told it’s at a relatively advanced stage, there’s still not been a significant development.

And, unfortunately for Blues fans, it appears as though that remains the case, as Birmingham Live revealed that there is a feeling that it will not be finalised by November 30, which is the current deadline.

“Birmingham Live understands the latest deadline for a deal is next week but that it could once again be extended – as it has been previously – and that meetings have been held with the EFL this week.”

Despite the off-field speculation, John Eustace’s side haven’t let it impact them on the pitch, as they sit 13th in the table, just three points from the play-off places, going into the break.

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

The verdict

This is increasingly frustrating for Blues supporters as they will just want this sorted as soon as possible to allow them to look forward with more optimism.

In truth though, they’re probably used to the constant knock-backs and delays, so it will be a case of waiting until it’s official signed off before they get excited.

Meanwhile, the focus will be on the pitch and the fans are delighted with the way Eustace and the team are performing under challenging circumstances.

