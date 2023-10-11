Highlights Norwich City is looking to secure Jonathan Rowe on a long-term contract due to his impressive start to the season, attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Norwich City are looking to secure Jonathan Rowe on a long-term contract after his impressive start to the season attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace & Brentford consider Jonathan Rowe transfer

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Canaries, but the standout positive has been the form of Rowe, with the academy graduate emerging as one of the top players in the league in the early months.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 11 games for David Wagner’s side, with his dribbling ability and pace also catching the eye.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Rowe is on the radar of some high level clubs, as TEAMtalk has claimed that Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United are all keeping tabs on the youngster.

However, the same report states that Norwich are readying a ‘bumper new contract’ for Rowe, in the hope that he will commit his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

When does Jonathan Rowe’s contract expire?

As it stands, Rowe has a contract at Carrow Road that runs until the summer of 2025, so Norwich are getting to the stage where they need to agree fresh terms.

Due to his age, they would be entitled to compensation for the attacker should his deal run down, but the reality is that it wouldn’t get the Yellows the sort of fee they would expect for someone with the potential of Rowe.

Therefore, they know the importance of finalising a fresh agreement with the player, or they could be forced to make a difficult decision in the next window or two.

Will Jonathan Rowe leave Norwich?

There’s no doubt this sort of interest can turn the head of a player, as Rowe will have ambition to reach the Premier League, and you would expect that he will have opportunities to go if he wants.

Plus, whilst Norwich will want to keep the player, the reality is that, like most clubs in the Championship, they will have to sell at the right price, and Rowe’s deal could force their hand sooner than they would’ve wanted.

Having said that, there will surely be a real optimism around Norwich that they can agree terms with Rowe over the coming weeks.

He knows he is getting first-team football under Wagner, and that is key to his development, so it would be a huge risk for the player to move on. Instead, he could stick with Norwich for a few more years, and, if he doesn’t achieve his ambitions, the chance to leave will come again in the future.

What next for Norwich?

Off the pitch, this will be a priority for Norwich, but the only focus for Rowe and the team right now is to get results to climb the table.

One win in six has seen the side drop to seventh, but they’re still in a good position, and they will look to get back on track when they're back in action at home to Leeds United on October 21.