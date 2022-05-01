Update shared as 45-y/o under consideration to be next Blackburn Rovers boss

Daniel Farke is interested in becoming the next Blackburn Rovers manager as the hierarchy search for Tony Mowbray’s successor.

The 45-year-old is without a club after leaving Russian outfit Krasnodar earlier this year, and it appears he is looking for a way back into the game.

That’s after Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that the German coach is keen on taking over at Ewood Park, as he confirmed Farke could be interviewed for the vacancy in the coming weeks.

Bringing in the former Norwich City boss would be considered a major coup for Rovers, as he has won promotion from the Championship twice with the Canaries, whilst playing a stylish brand of football.

As well as that, Farke was forced to work on a budget at Carrow Road, which will appeal to key figures at Blackburn as the next boss isn’t going to be backed with huge funds to rebuild the squad.

Several important players are out of contract at the club in the coming months, so it will be an important window for whoever is in charge.

The verdict

This would be an outstanding appointment for Blackburn, so you would fully expect the board to speak to Farke about the vacancy.

He ticks plenty of boxes in that he has Championship experience, is a winner at this level and can work on a budget, so there aren’t really many negatives to his potential appointment at all.

It’s obviously down to key figures at Blackburn to make a decision, and it would be brilliant if they could land the German.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.