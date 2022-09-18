Update shared as 37-y/o’s interest in Cardiff City vacancy revealed

Sol Bamba is interested in the Cardiff City managerial role after Steve Morison was sacked by the Welsh side.

The former Millwall striker oversaw a major overhaul this summer but he lasted just ten games in the campaign, with the Bluebirds picking up 11 points in that period. That wasn’t enough for the hierarchy, who made the call to dismiss Morison on Sunday.

Now, attention turns to his replacement, although the Athletic have confirmed that the plan is to give caretaker Mark Hudson a chance to land the job, with no appointment expected in the ‘immediate term’.

Nevertheless, the same update has revealed that former club captain Bamba has made it clear he would be keen on the role.

The 37-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Middlesbrough but he does have his coaching badges and the report claims that he has plenty of support from different people at the club.

Furthermore, they state that he impressed key figures with his mentality when he worked with the U23s in the past.

The verdict

This would obviously be a bold call as Bamba is someone who has a real connection with the club and is a firm favourite with the fans for all he gave over the years.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he would be the right man for the job, and the obvious risk to his appointment is his lack of experience as a manager.

It does seem as though Hudson will be given time to lead the time though, so this may not be one to monitor for a while yet.

