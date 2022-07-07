Update shared after Stoke City linked with transfer swoop for 30-y/o

Stoke City are not expected to pursue a move for free agent goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The 30-year-old has spent over a decade with St. Johnstone, which included playing a key role as they won both domestic cups in 2021, but with his deal expiring this summer, a move is on the cards.

And, it had been reported that Clarke was in line to join the Potters to add to their goalkeeping department, with boss Michael O’Neill known to be targeting free agents this summer.

However, in a fresh update shared today, Stoke-On-Trent Live cooled talk of the Championship side moving for the stopper.

That’s after they stated the boss seems happy to go into the season with talented youngster Joe Bursik as the number one, which is the new squad number he has been given, whilst Jack Bonham will provide competition to the England U21 international.

Despite the financial issues that have prevented O’Neill from spending serious cash in the market, Stoke have been busy ahead of the new season, with five new arrivals already confirmed.

The verdict

Clark would’ve been a decent signing for Stoke as he has good pedigree having done well with St. Johnstone over the years, which has seen him called up for a few Scotland squads as well.

So, to pick him up on a free would’ve been a decent addition but the reality is that Stoke aren’t really in need of a new keeper.

Bursik is very highly-rated and continuing to improve, with Bonham a suitable backup as well, so you can see why O’Neill is prioritising other areas of the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.