Update shared after Huddersfield Town linked with transfer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday player

Huddersfield Town are not interested in Lee Gregory despite reports claiming the Sheffield Wednesday striker was a target.

The 33-year-old was prolific for the Owls last season, scoring 17 goals for Darren Moore’s side as they reached the play-offs before losing the semi-final to Sunderland over two legs.

However, such form has seen Gregory linked with a move away, with a host of Championship clubs credited with an interest, including the Terriers.

Whilst Carlos Corberan is sure to want to add to his options up top ahead of the new season, Yorkshire Live have cooled talk that Gregory could arrive, as they state he is not on their list of targets.

As well as that, they state that Gregory is in no rush whatsoever to leave Hillsborough this summer and will not be pushing for a transfer even though there appears to be genuine interest from a higher level.

The former Millwall man is about to enter the final year of his contract with Wednesday after signing for the club last summer.

The verdict

Whilst Huddersfield could do with another striker, it’s about getting the right type and Gregory is similar to the options they already have, particularly with Jordan Rhodes.

So, even though he’s a good player and has proven himself in the Championship, it’s not the sort of addition you would expect Carlos Corberan to make.

Of course, this update will be a relief to Wednesday fans as they know Gregory will be key to their promotion chances next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.