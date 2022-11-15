Update reveals Wigan Athletic had considered high-profile Premier League legend for managerial role

Wigan Athletic had been interested in Yaya Toure as they search for Leam Richardson’s replacement but the former Manchester City favourite wasn’t interested in the role.

The 39-year-old retired from the game a few years ago and has since pursued a career in coaching, which has included a spells as assistant manager at Olimpik Donetsk and Akhmat Grozny in 2021. Now, he is currently working with the Tottenham academy after initially joining on a part-time basis.

And, it appears the Latics were keen on talking to Toure about their top job but reporter Mike Minay has revealed the Ivorian wasn’t keen.

“Believe that Wigan were attracted to Yaya Toure for vacant manager’s role but he doesn’t wish to be considered. Currently at Spurs and has long term ambition of management.”

It has been said that the Championship side are speaking to up to a dozen potential candidates as they look to bring someone in during the next week or so.

Wigan are currently 22nd in the table, ahead of a game against Millwall on December 10 when the season restarts.

The verdict

This would have been a real surprise appointment and despite his status as a player, it would have been a major risk for Wigan considering the position they are in.

Of course, it’s hard to judge what Toure is about as a manager considering his lack of experience and it will be interesting to see how he does in the future.

For Wigan, it shows they are considering all types of candidates as they look for someone that can keep them in the Championship this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.