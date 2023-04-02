Burnley forward Lyle Foster isn't likely to pay a club fine despite missing his side's clash against Sunderland on Friday evening, according to yesterday's report by the Daily Mirror.

Foster had been on international duty for South Africa and had enjoyed a reasonably productive time with his nation, scoring twice for Bafana Bafana against Liberia to secure a 2-2 draw.

He will have been disappointed to have seen them draw after putting them 2-0 up though - although that wasn't the worst thing to happen to Foster during that period with immigration officials refusing to let him back into the United Kingdom unless he got a new passport.

What was Vincent Kompany's stance?

According to this report from the Daily Mirror, Kompany was less than impressed when he found out that Foster was stuck in South Africa and wouldn't make it back for the Clarets' clash at the Stadium of Light.

Previously scheduled to have been available for the game, his absence may have changed Kompany's plans for the clash at the last minute, something that would have been frustrating for the ex-Manchester City captain considering he had probably spent a while preparing for the match during the international break.

Foster will, however, escape a fine despite not being available for an important clash that could have taken the Clarets a big step towards sealing promotion, with Middlesbrough going on to lose at Huddersfield Town the following day.

Would Lyle Foster have been involved for Burnley?

Foster did start at Manchester City but has struggled for starts in the league following his January switch, so it would have been a surprise to have seen him in the starting lineup at the Stadium of Light.

However, he has consistently been in the matchday squad and may have come in for Scott Twine if he had been available, with the latter not exactly able to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Turf Moor.

With the Clarets only operating with one striker as usual and Foster on international duty, there's a small chance he could have been left out of the matchday 18 altogether but it would have been a slight shock if that had happened.

Could Lyle Foster have made the difference against Sunderland?

That's the big question.

Considering he has only recorded one goal in 11 competitive appearances for the Clarets, many would argue that he wouldn't have made much of a difference, but it's difficult to say that would have definitely been the case considering the game finished 0-0.

Despite his goalscoring record, he is a big presence and Sunderland's struggles (at times) without Ross Stewart just go to show how valuable a big man up top can be, with Joe Gelhardt struggling to make an impression and that partly being due to his height.

If he wasn't going to start on Wearside, he could have been a good plan B option and Kompany may have even decided to go with two up top if he really wanted a winner, with the likes of the South African and Michael Obafemi potentially able to make a difference from the bench.

Because Foster could have made an impact, you can understand why Kompany would be frustrated, though it's unclear how much of the blame Foster should take for the passport issue.

He certainly wouldn't have done it on purpose because Friday's game would have been a good chance for him to prove his worth again following his start against Man City.