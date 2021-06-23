Update reveals what will make Sheffield United change approach as transfer race with Sunderland hots up

Sheffield United will reportedly only revise their transfer plan and move for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson if another Championship club makes a bid despite ongoing Sunderland interest.

Wolves are understood to be happy to sell Sanderson this summer but are thought to want more than double the £1 million that the Black Cats offered earlier this week, with the defender having impressed on loan at the Stadium of Light last term.

According to the Sheffield Star, the 21-year-old is expecting the Blades to make an offer at some point this summer and would favour a move to the Championship.

United’s current plan is to allow new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who takes charge on the 1st of July, to run the rule over his squad before making any transfers.

The report claims that they will only change that strategy if another Championship club makes an offer for the defender.

Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Stoke City have also been linked with Sanderson in the current window but Sunderland are the only club to have taken action so far, with the League One outfit thought to be likely to make a second bid.

The Verdict

The race for Sanderson has hotted up this week, with Sunderland making an initial bid and likely to return to negotiations after seeing that rejected.

It seems as though the Blades do not view the League One side as major competition as things stand but are ready to act should another Championship club make a move for the defender.

The fee looks likely to be a little more than £2 million, which for a 21-year-old that has shown real promise looks an absolute bargain – even in this market and with just one year left on his current deal.