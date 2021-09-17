Update reveals West Brom’s transfer stance over 21-y/o striker ahead of January window

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael retains an interest in Daryl Dike, with a January move for the striker still a possibility.

It had been reported in the summer that Albion were looking to do a deal for the American international, who worked with Ismael at Barnsley in the previous campaign. However, a deal couldn’t be agreed, with the Baggies going on to bring Jordan Hugill to the club.

Despite that, reporter Joseph Masi told the Baggies Broadcast that a move for the 21-year-old could be resurrected in the New Year.

“As I said on the podcast last week, I think Daryl Dike is on the list, and I think Ismael wants him and I think Ismael would sign him at any opportunity he got if Orlando lowered the price or made a structured deal that Albion could do it, maybe on loan with a view to buying him if Albion went into the Premier League.

“From what I hear from people, my understanding is that Ismael wants Dike, it wasn’t possible last month based on I think Orlando just didn’t want to let him go.”

Albion’s chances of landing Dike will increase if they’re pushing for promotion, and Ismael’s men have enjoyed a strong start in that sense, as they are unbeaten and joint-second after seven games.

The verdict

Anyone who saw Dike play last season for the Tykes will recognise that he is a top player at this level. Plus, he is ideally suited to the way Ismael wants to play due to his physicality and ability to bring others into play.

So, even though Hugill has joined, it would still be a no-brainer for West Brom to go for Dike if the opportunity comes up in the winter window.

The early signs from watching Albion are positive and bringing Dike in would make them a pretty complete Championship team, so he would significantly increase their promotion hopes.

