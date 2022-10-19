Update reveals West Brom have had multiple discussions with potential candidate over managerial vacancy

Carlos Corberan has had ‘at least two interviews’ with West Brom as they step up their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

The experienced former Newcastle chief was dismissed earlier this month after a tough start to the campaign that has seen Albion hovering above the relegation places.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City last night has heightened the need for a new boss and it appears a lot of work is going on in the background, as reporter Alex Crook confirmed that Corberan is in discussions with the club.

“I believe former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has had at least two interviews. Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher also admired.”

Corberan’s time with the Terriers was impressive, as he took the Yorkshire side to within one game of the Premier League but they ultimately lost the play-off final to Nottingham Forest last season in controversial fashion.

Meanwhile, Argyle boss Schumacher has done an outstanding job since stepping up to the top job after Ryan Lowe’s exit, with the side currently leading the way in League One.

Albion are back in action with a trip to Millwall this weekend.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

Many would see Corberan as a good option due to the work he did with Huddersfield on a modest budget, whilst he has proven to be tactically flexible.

Similarly, the job Schumacher has done at Home Park has been superb, so he is another exciting potential appointment for the Baggies.

Ultimately, the board need to make a decision quickly and the fact Corberan has been for two interviews would indicate he is a leading contender to get the role, with an announcement sure to come within the next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.