Highlights Shilen Patel is facing pressure from agents to replace West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

Patel is set to become the Baggies' owner this week.

Corberan has guided Albion to fifth place this season.

Agents are trying to get into US-based businessman Shilen Patel's ear to get him to appoint a new manager at West Bromwich Albion, according to The Sun.

Patel and his father are set to become the majority shareholders of the Baggies this week - and new ownership often comes with a managerial change.

Hull City made a managerial switch shortly after Acun Ilicali's arrival, with Shota Arveladze brought in to replace Grant McCann.

Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner also made a change, although it didn't come until October last year with the thriving John Eustace being replaced by Wayne Rooney, a decision that proved to be disastrous for Blues who struggled massively under the former England international.

Eustace was doing extremely well at the time and had Blues in the play-offs at the time of his departure, but the Midlands side wanted to go in a different direction.

Considering Eustace was doing so well, like Corberan at Albion, some Baggies supporters may be concerned that Patel will make a change despite the fact West Brom are currently sitting in fifth place.

Championship table (1st-6th) (As of February 19th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Southampton 32 25 67 4 Ipswich Town 32 20 66 5 West Bromwich Albion 32 14 52 6 Coventry City 33 14 51

Unfortunately for Corberan, Patel came to watch the Southampton game on Friday when the Spanish coach was sent off during the early stages of the game and oversaw a 2-0 defeat.

Despite this loss, many Albion fans are rightly wanting Corberan to stay put, with the former Huddersfield Town boss doing extremely well last term to guide them out of danger before taking them into the promotion mix this season.

"Genuine fears" regarding Carlos Corberan's West Brom future

It has been reported that agents and fixers across Europe are trying to get into Patel's ear to try and replace Corberan with one of their clients.

Torino boss Ivan Juric is one man who has been linked with the top job at The Hawthorns in recent times.

The Sun even believe there are "genuine fears" that Patel wants to put his stamp on the club by bringing him his own manager.

But The Telegraph journalist John Percy has reported that Corberan's future is safe, something that would have come as a further boost to the supporters following the news that a takeover was close to going through.

Shilen Patel needs to keep Carlos Corberan at West Brom

Corberan didn't exactly give the best audition in front of Patel on Friday.

To be sent off so early on in the game isn't ideal, although it could be argued that his dismissal was harsh.

And he has done well overall this season.

He is definitely the right man to take Albion forward, having also done well with Huddersfield previously.

It would be a dreadful decision to sack him now - and it's a potential decision that would make Patel unpopular during the early stages of his reign at The Hawthorns.