Update reveals two frontrunners for vacant Barnsley job

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Neil Warnock are the two favourites to take over at Barnsley.

The Tykes are on the lookout for a new boss after Poya Asbaghi was sacked following their relegation to League One after a very disappointing campaign.

Whoever does take over will be expected to build a team that can push for promotion, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent weeks.

And, replying to a Barnsley fan on Twitter, reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Hasselbaink and Warnock are the ‘current top choices’ for the hierarchy as they look to make a decision.

The former Dutch international is in charge of Burton Albion at the moment, so an agreement would have to be reached with the Brewers if they were to prise Hasselbaink away.

Meanwhile, 73-year-old Warnock, who turned out for Barnsley in his playing days, had previously claimed he would not get back into management following his most recent spell with Middlesbrough.

Cheltenham’s Michael Duff was another named linked, but he is now heavily linked with the Blackpool vacancy.

The verdict

These are certainly very different managers but you would have to say that either would be decent appointments.

The positives for Hasselbaink are that even though he hasn’t done superbly well with Burton, he’s done a respectable job and could be someone to build for the long-term.

With Warnock, it’s obvious. He is a proven winner and if the aim is to get out of the division as quickly as possible, his CV demands respect. So, it will be intriguing to see who does land the job.

