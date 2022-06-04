Update reveals Tottenham’s stance after links to EFL talent

Tottenham still have an interest in Accrington Stanley keeper Toby Savin after his impressive form over the past few years.

The 22-year-old has been the number one for the League One outfit in the previous two campaigns, with his stock rising as a result.

It had been claimed in January that Spurs were well aware of the stopper and that they had been weighing up a move for Savin before the deadline that month. A transfer didn’t happen then though, meaning the youngster remained with John Coleman’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

But, reporter Alan Nixon reiterated today that Savin is a player on their radar, as he responded to a fan revealing that they are still watching the keeper.

If a move to the Londoners does come to fruition, it would be expected that Savin either joins up with the U23s or goes out on loan to continue his development, with Antonio Conte well stocked for goalkeeping options.

Captain Hugo Lloris is the current number one, whilst Fraser Forster is expected to arrive as backup.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic move for Savin if anything comes of it, and it will please him that Spurs have maintained an interest after those earlier links.

Ultimately though, there’s not much he can do about it, so he will keep enjoying his football for Accrington as long as he is at the club.

Whether a formal bid arrives remains to be seen, but all connected to the League One club know it wouldn’t be a surprise if Savin has played his last game for Stanley.

