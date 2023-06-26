Leeds United expect to have their new head coach in place by Sunday, along with official confirmation of the 49ers takeover.

Who will be the next Leeds United manager?

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham on May 28, with Sam Allardyce, who had been in charge for the final four games, leaving just days later as his short-term deal at Elland Road expired.

Since then, there has been a focus on identifying his successor, but almost a month later, the club remains without a head coach.

As well as that, the 49ers are buying the club outright from Andrea Radrizzani, and whilst it has all been agreed, it has yet to be fully signed off.

However, in an encouraging update on both fronts, the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed that the change in ownership and a new boss could both be announced by Sunday.

“The club hopes to be in a position to have announced both the takeover and their new boss by July 2 at the very latest.”

It’s still not clear who will be the new head coach at Elland Road, although reports over the weekend suggested that former Norwich City chief Daniel Farke is emerging as the frontrunner.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is one of the names Leeds have been linked with.

Leeds United summer plans

With the Whites’ season set to start against Cardiff City on August 6, the club really could do with getting this sorted. Of course, the takeover situation is out of their hands, but it would be great if it’s all sorted in the next week, because whoever does come in is going to have a very busy summer ahead.

There are many major transfer decisions that must be made, whilst the next boss is then going to have to build a squad that can push for promotion next season. So, the longer this drags on, the more work that has to be done in less time.

This update is sure to please the fans though, as it’s not going to be long to wait. Then, the new era will officially start, and then it’s down to the 49ers to back the new boss as he looks to reshape the group and get the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.