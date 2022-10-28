Update reveals the Marcelo Bielsa method which Carlos Corberan is implementing at West Brom

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is ordering his West Brom players to weigh themselves as he takes a leaf out of former boss Marcelo Bielsa’s book.

The 39-year-old was named as the new Albion chief earlier this week and he will lead the team for the first time when they take on Sheffield United at The Hawthorns in the early kick-off on Saturday.

This is his third job in management after spells with Huddersfield and Olympiacos, but Corberan also learnt a lot as the Leeds United U23 boss when Bielsa was in charge.

The Argentinian is renowned for his demanding methods and the Daily Mail have revealed that one has rubbed off on Corberan, who will weigh the Albion players before every single training session.

As well as that, there will be strict diet and nutrition rules in place which are designed to keep the Baggies squad in shape and ready for the intensity that the new boss will put on the side.

Albion go into the game against the Blades sitting in 23rd position in the Championship.

The verdict

This is exactly what the West Brom fans would want to hear as there are many who will feel the squad need to be pushed more than they have been.

The way Corberan works is proven at this level given the results he had at Huddersfield, so you would expect an immediate buy-in from the group.

All eyes will be on the game tomorrow but it could be a while until the squad is in the shape that Corberan wants.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.