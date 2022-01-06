Update reveals QPR’s transfer stance on Bristol City player

Queens Park Rangers are looking to bring in an attacking midfielder during the January transfer window but Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer is not a target.

The R’s have lost the influential Ilias Chair for the next few weeks as he links up with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations. That increased the need for a new addition in that position, and it had been reported that Palmer is a target.

The 25-year-old has endured a frustrating season so far having struggled for game time under Nigel Pearson, so a January move seems likely, with Reading, Huddersfield and Birmingham also thought to be keen.

However, despite reports stating otherwise, West London Sport have confirmed that Palmer isn’t someone that Mark Warburton is going to bring in this month.

They do go on to state that a number ten is a priority for the R’s this month, and whilst QPR were ‘sounded out’ about whether they would take the former Chelsea man, they are not going to pursue a deal for Palmer.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is slightly surprising as the rumours about Palmer going to QPR were strong and given their need of a new number ten, it seemed like a good fit.

But, for whatever reason, the deal isn’t going to happen but R’s fans will be pleased to see that it’s still an area of the pitch that the club are looking to strengthen before the window shuts.

So, it’s about showing patience and it will be interesting to see what business is done by the Londoners are they look to push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.