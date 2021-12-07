Update reveals QPR’s January transfer priority

Queens Park Rangers are targeting a new centre-back in the January window as Mark Warburton looks to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

Despite a 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City last time out, the R’s have still had a very positive campaign so far as they approach the halfway mark. The Londoners currently sit fifth in the Championship, so promotion is going to the aim by the time May comes around.

However, the upcoming window is going to be crucial, with Warburton expecting to be without Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair for a month or so as they go to the African Cup of Nations.

But, West London Sport have revealed that central defence is a priority for the R’s in the New Year.

A recent injury blow to Jordy de Wijs, which could keep him out until February, has left the squad short in that area, with the update stating that Warburton has doubts over whether Conor Masterson is ready to step up.

Therefore, they say that the boss has made it clear to the hierarchy that defensive reinforcements are required.

The verdict

This is good news for QPR, although it’s perhaps not too surprising because they will all know that they are a player short in central defence.

Even though de Wijs is a capable player at this level, his injury record is a concern and he is set for a lengthy spell out now.

So, it makes sense that the club are looking to act, and the fans will feel that other areas need to be improved as well. With a top six finish a very realistic possibility, it’s going to be a crucial month for QPR.

