Update reveals QPR’s financial boost as World Cup journey continues for key man

Queens Park Rangers have made over £300,000 due to Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair’s participation in the World Cup, with the latter still involved with Morocco.

Dieng, who is the R’s number one, went to Qatar with Senegal, although he didn’t play as the African side progressed out of the group before losing to England in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Chair is yet to feature as well, although he remains with Morocco as they prepare for Saturday’s quarter-final against Portugal.

As part of the FIFA rules, QPR have been compensated for the two players going away, with reporter Ian McCullough outlining just how much they have benefited – as well as how much it will rise as Chair remains at the tournament.

“QPR have trousered over £320k and rising for Seny and Chair to warm the benches for Senegal and Morocco respectively with FIFA paying clubs £8.5k per day to take their players mid-season.”

The Londoners are back in action on Sunday when they host leaders Burnley, where they will have to do without Chair, although Dieng should play.

The verdict

It’s obviously far from ideal for QPR to be missing someone of Chair’s quality this weekend but he will be loving the experience with Morocco as they look to pull off another shock.

Even though this isn’t massive money, it’s certainly welcome for the R’s and they will be proud of the fact that they had players in the squad who were called up for the major tournament.

Now though, the focus is all on Burnley and the Championship after what has been a tough period following Michael Beale’s departure.

