Update reveals QPR setback as they search for Mark Warburton’s successor

Liam Manning is ‘leaning towards’ remaining with MK Dons despite holding talks to take over at Queens Park Rangers.

The R’s are on the lookout for a new boss after parting company with Mark Warburton following the end of a frustrating season that saw the side miss out on a play-off place.

And, it has been strongly suggested in the past few weeks that Manning is the one the hierarchy want.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a fine first full season in English football, guiding his side to third place in League One, although they ultimately came up short, all whilst playing an attractive modern brand of football.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see him linked with the R’s but TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that it appears Manning is going to stick with MK Dons.

That would force the Londoners to look elsewhere, with Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth and Oxford’s Karl Robinson among those though to be under consideration.

The verdict

This is big blow for QPR as many would’ve seen Manning as the ideal candidate to take over because he is a young, hungry coach who will be determined to prove himself at a higher level.

As well as that, he has a reputation for developing players and we all saw the stylish football that his MK Dons side have played.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact this is a setback but there are still many good options out there and it will be interesting to see who does land the job.

