Update reveals Nottingham Forest rejected Premier League duo as part of Brennan Johnson deal

Nottingham Forest turned down an offer of £15m plus Dominic Thompson and Marcus Forss for Brennan Johnson.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign for the Reds, scoring seven goals and registering six assists, which has understandably caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Despite plenty of interest, it was only really the Bees who made firm moves for Johnson, seeing several offers for the player turned down during January.

And, the Telegraph have revealed that one of those saw the Londoners include defender Thompson and striker Forss as well as £15m.

Even though it was said that talks were ‘advanced’, the update explains how Forest were ultimately adamant that they didn’t want to lose Johnson as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League under Steve Cooper.

Forest have enjoyed a remarkable run since the former Swansea chief succeeded Chris Hughton, and they’re just two points away from the top six.

Attention is on the FA Cup today though, with Johnson expected to start as they take on East Midlands rivals Leicester City.

The verdict

This is a bid that Forest would’ve considered because it’s a significant sum of cash and the prospect of two good Championship players, especially in Forss.

But, Johnson has been excellent this season and losing the forward would’ve been a major blow at this stage of the season.

So, with promotion a very real possibility, the Reds were right to stand firm and the focus for the player will be on winning promotion before deciding on his future in the summer.

