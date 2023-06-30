Manchester City are open to selling Zack Steffen this summer amid interest from Leicester City in the goalkeeper.

Leicester want to sign Zack Steffen

The Foxes are under new management now with Enzo Maresca in charge, and he is expected to make wholesale changes to the squad as he prepares for his first job in English football.

With the Italian expected to encourage a passing style, a new keeper could be needed to help implement that, and Leicester have been linked with a move for Steffen.

The USA international is someone that Maresca knows well due to his time at City, so he will be well aware of his qualities and how he could help the team.

And, it has been revealed by ESPN that the Premier League champions are ready to sell Steffen on a permanent basis this summer, which opens the door for a switch to the Midlands.

The update confirms Leicester are keen, even if they are yet to lodge a formal offer. Meanwhile, they state that City do want a fee for the player, who still has two years left on his contract.

As well as knowing Maresca, Steffen would bring Championship experience to the Leicester squad, as he spent the previous campaign on loan with Middlesbrough, making 44 appearances as the Teesside outfit reached the play-offs, although they lost in the semi-final to Coventry.

Will Zack Steffen join Leicester?

This is obviously good news for Leicester as it would make negotiations relatively straightforward, and it’s no surprise that City are ready to sanction the sale of the keeper, as the reality is he isn’t going to get game time with Pep Guardiola.

For Leicester, you can see why they want a new number one, because the goalkeeping position was hugely problematic last season. You could argue that Danny Ward or Daniel Iversen are good enough for the Championship, but Maresca’s appointment changes the dynamics in terms of what he wants from a keeper - and Steffen fits the bill with his ability on the ball.

So, all is in place for the 28-year-old to join Leicester, and if they get the keeper through the door after Harry Winks and Conor Coady, it will be a good start to the window for Leicester, who are spending the James Maddison money wisely on players who should be ready to make an instant impact in the second tier.