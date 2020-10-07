Update reveals latest on EFL man attracting interest from West Brom & Aston Villa

Bournemouth have had no offers for Josh King in the past few days, although that doesn’t mean he won’t leave the club before the deadline.

I'm told Bournemouth have had no offers or contact from any club this window for Josh King, barring Torino who had a bid rejected on Sunday. Would still think it's likely he goes before the window closes, but that's where we're at at present — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) October 7, 2020

It had been claimed that West Brom and Aston Villa are set to battle it out for the Norwegian international ahead of the domestic transfer deadline which is on October 16.

And, whilst the pair are thought to be keen on the 28-year-old, Sun reporter Tom Barclay revealed that no contact has been made by any club, let alone an actual offer, since Torino’s bid on Sunday.

With the Italian window over, King will not be able to join the Turin outfit until January at the earliest, so his only realistic chance of securing a move to a higher level comes in England.

The former Manchester United youngster scored six goals as the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The verdict

This is quite surprising as you would have thought these clubs would try to act quickly after the international deadline passed.

However, there is nine days to get a deal done and with King entering the final year of his deal, Bournemouth are open to selling and it’s hard to see him not moving on.

So, even though nothing has happened now, it’s highly likely that bids will be made in the coming days and it will be interesting to see where King ends up.

