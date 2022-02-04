Update reveals how injury issue impacted Birmingham City January transfer

Birmingham City were ready to sell keeper Neil Etheridge in January until Matija Sarkic’s injury meant that move was scrapped.

The latter had joined Blues on loan from Wolves in the summer and he was given the number one shirt for the start of the campaign as Etheridge battled Covid-19.

And, despite an unconvincing pre-season, Sarkic quickly established himself as one of the top performers in Lee Bowyer’s side, producing many excellent displays which made him a popular figure at St. Andrew’s.

Therefore, when Etheridge did return he was restricted to a place on the bench, and The Athletic have revealed today that a January switch had been sorted until Sarkic’s suffered a problem against QPR last month that would rule him out for the season.

“Birmingham did have a buyer for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge but had to scrap plans to raise funds from his sale when Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic sustained a shoulder injury and returned to his parent club.”

Etheridge has done well since stepping back into the XI and is sure to start against Sheffield United this evening.

The verdict

This is slightly surprising but you have to understand that Birmingham’s financial position means that they have to consider offers for any players, particularly someone like Etheridge who would be on a decent deal.

So, when they had Sarkic playing very well, it would make sense for Blues and the player that he would go elsewhere.

But, the injury changed everything and Bowyer will be relieved that the switch for Etheridge hadn’t been finalised because he is going to be an important player in the coming months.

