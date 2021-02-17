Update reveals early contenders for Bristol City managerial vacancy

Bristol City are starting their search for a new manager today, with Paul Cook, Russell Martin and Michael Appleton all under consideration.

Some early names we're hearing include Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin. Our understanding is that the club is looking for a more experienced manager this time, ideally though. Nobody lined up. #BristolCity don't speak to people behind the head coach's back. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 17, 2021

A 2-0 defeat at home to Reading last night was a sixth consecutive loss in all competitions for the Robins, with Dean Holden paying the price, as he was sacked shortly after the game as the team fell to 13th in the table.

So, the task for the hierarchy at Ashton Gate is to find a replacement, and Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor has revealed who is in the running at this early stage, although he stressed nothing is imminent.

“Some early names we’re hearing include Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin. Our understanding is that the club is looking for a more experienced manager this time, ideally though. Nobody lined up.”

Of the three, Cook would appear to be the most straightforward to conclude, as he has been out of work since leaving Wigan at the end of last season, whilst he has made it clear he is open to returning to football.

Appleton is currently in charge of League One leaders Lincoln City, whilst Martin has earned praise for the football his MK Dons team are playing in the third tier.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

The verdict

You can imagine that there will be a host of names linked with the vacancy over the coming days, and they could do a lot worse than any of these three, even if Appleton and Martin may not excite some fans as they’re currently in League One.

Cook does seem the most obvious appointment, and it would be a surprise if he isn’t at least contacted about the job.

However, there needs to be a thorough process, with pressure on the decision makers at the club considering their last appointment didn’t work out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.