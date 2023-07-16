Arsenal are not in the race for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at this stage, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Gunners' fanbase is currently on a real high following the signings of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this week, allowing the club to take their signings total for the summer to three.

Kai Havertz has also joined the club, with Mikel Arteta's side seemingly focused on recruiting players that can have an immediate impact in the first team.

Now having a decent amount of depth in plenty of areas, the North London outfit may now be focused on applying the finishing touches to their squad, although they will probably be linked with quite a few players between now and the end of the transfer window.

How much would Romeo Lavia cost Arsenal?

Lavia is one player that has been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium - but he could cost a sizeable amount to bring in because of a few factors.

Firstly, he's only 19 at this stage and still has four years left on his contract, something that puts the Saints in a very strong position at the negotiating table.

He enjoyed a decent campaign last term despite his side's relegation - and has done enough to earn interest from other clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

90min believes the Saints want more than £50m for his signature and the Daily Mail has reported that £45m is what it may take to lure him away from the south coast.

If clubs have to meet that sort of price, some interested sides may be forced out of the race, either because they don't want to pay that much for the Belgian or they need to watch their spending due to financial fair play rules.

Some outlets believe the Gunners are keen on Lavia even though Rice is now at the Emirates, with the Gunners still potentially needing to address their midfield area before the window closes depending on departures.

At this stage though, there isn't an interest in the Belgian. That's according to reporter Sheth, who said: "There's lots of talk about Arsenal.

"Now, I'm told that, as it stands, that interest is not there (in Lavia). Maybe they've looked at him but, as it stands, the interest is not there.

"Like I've said before, I just wonder if and when they can release some of these players that they don't want in the squad anymore and see how much money they can generate for those players and see how much wages they can get knocked off the bill, then aside of a right-sided player, is Lavia maybe somebody that they look at, particularly if the Thomas Partey situation continues?"

Should Arsenal pursue a move for Romeo Lavia?

Arsenal are said to be open to permanent offers for Trusty this summer.

There could be unfinished business in the midfield department at the Emirates this summer.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and new signing Rice should all remain in the English capital and Mohamed Elneny will probably be an option too.

However, Thomas Partey and Abert Sambi Lokongo's futures look uncertain at this point and this is why someone like Lavia could be a real asset for Arteta.

The Southampton man needs to be playing every week to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential though and with the Gunners possibly unable to guarantee him that game time, a move to the Emirates may not work out well.

He could slot into midfield alongside Rice and Odegaard - but Jorginho will want to win plenty of game time too and Havertz may start in an attacking midfield role.