Update reveals 53-y/o’s stance over Nottingham Forest managerial vacancy

Chris Wilder is interested in the Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton was sacked this morning.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new boss after they finally made the decision to remove Hughton after a disastrous start that saw the side pick up just one point from their opening seven league games.

Steve Cooper has emerged as the leading candidate for the vacancy, however Nottinghamshire Live have confirmed that Wilder wants the job.

They state that whilst talks haven’t taken place with the ex-Sheffield United chief, Wilder would be keen on discussions due to the potential he sees in Forest.

The 53-year-old would surely be an attractive option because he is currently without a club, and he has also proven himself in the Championship, with his Blades side winning promotion from this level and going on to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

However, his decision to leave Bramall Lane was thought to partly be down to the way the club operates with a director of football and the transfer strategy, which may be similarly problematic at the City Ground.

The verdict

Wilder would be a brilliant appointment because, at their best, Sheffield United were a joy to watch in the way they played and he has the passion to galvanise the bring the whole club together.

It would be ridiculous for Forest to not talk to him at the very least considering he is interested in the role, although there may be doubts about how he fits into the structure they want.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but the fact Wilder is keen shows that the Forest job remains a very appealing one.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.