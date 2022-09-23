Update reveals 50-y/o’s interest in Rotherham United managerial vacancy

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is interested in the Rotherham United job as they begin the search for Paul Warne’s successor.

The Millers are currently eighth in the Championship after enjoying a fantastic start to the season following promotion but they were rocked by Warne’s decision to leave for League One Derby County.

Now, the hierarchy need to find a replacement and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days.

And, in a fresh development, reporter Rob Staton revealed that Hasselbaink would be keen on the role.

“Understand one manager interested in the Rotherham United job is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. He likes the club and believes they have a good infrastructure.”

The 50-year-old is currently without a club after he left Burton Albion following their poor start to the current campaign in the third tier.

However, Hasselbaink had done well with the Brewers previously, whilst he has also had spells in charge of QPR, Northampton Town and Royal Antwerp at different times in his career.

Think you’re a hardcore Rotherham United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Millers’ quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1915 1920 1925 1930

The verdict

With Hasselbaink’s Burton side having struggled a lot this season, you can’t imagine this potential appointment would go down well with the Millers support.

It would obviously be a big step up for him from the third tier, although it should be noted that he does have experience in the Championship from his time with QPR.

From Hasselbaink’s perspective, this would be a magnificent opportunity for him, so it’s no surprise that he is keen on the job and it will be interesting to see if he is interviewed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.