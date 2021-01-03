Update reveals 43-y/o is in the running for Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy

Bruno Baltazar is a name under consideration as Sheffield Wednesday look to announce a successor to Tony Pulis.

SHEFF WED. Short list mainly foreign. Paco Jemez, Morais and/or Baltazar. Fink. All among them. Deal likely to be just for this season initially. Might put some off. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2021

The Owls made the decision to sack Pulis after just 45 days last week, with Neil Thompson guiding the team to consecutive wins in the meantime.

However, Dejphon Chansiri is on the lookout for a new boss, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the recent days.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed that a shortlist has emerged, with Baltazar a potentially surprising name on the list.

“Short list mainly foreign. Paco Jemez, Morais and/or Baltazar. Fink. All among them. Deal likely to be just for this season initially. Might put some off.”

The update suggests that Baltazar could come in as the main man, or as part of a managerial team with Jose Morais, who is also out of work.

Baltazar’s previous managerial experience has come abroad, mainly in Portugal and Cyprus, with recent stints with APOEL and Estoril.

But, his last job in football did come in this country, as he was assistant to Sabri Lamouchi when the Frenchman was in charge of Nottingham Forest, so he will know all about the Championship.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

The verdict

This would be an interesting move, although the obvious risk is that Baltazar doesn’t have experience as a manager in England, and he would be going into a pretty tough environment, where instant results are needed.

Yet, he does know this league, and he will be eager to prove himself in what would be a great job for himself.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out, as a decision will need to be made swiftly from Chansiri.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.