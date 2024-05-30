Leeds United could lose a number of key players this summer.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Whites may have to generate £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That could mean that the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville both leave Elland Road in the coming months, with the duo able to generate a huge fee for different reasons.

Summerville was a regular starter for the Whites last and made the most of his playing opportunities, establishing himself as one of the best players in the division and registering 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Without his goalscoring contributions, Leeds probably wouldn't have finished in third place, so they have a lot to thank him for.

With two years left on his contract, the upcoming window may be the best chance for the West Yorkshire club to cash in on the winger if they want to make a huge profit on him.

Interest in him could be too tough to fend off - and Leeds could find that similar happens with 18-year-old Archie Gray.

Gray shone in midfield and at full-back for the Whites during the 2023/24 campaign and with the England youth international able to operate at a high level during the very early stages of his career, he should be able to attract very high bids.

Willy Gnonto attracting interest after Leeds United's play-off heartbreak

Wilfried Gnonto is another player who could be the subject of numerous bids during the summer window.

The Italian struggled during the early months of last season for a number of reasons.

Firstly, he was the subject of a regrettable transfer saga last summer, which wouldn't have helped him to concentrate on the pitch.

As well as this, he wasn't one of the first names on the teamsheet under Daniel Farke and he also suffered an ankle injury away at Hull City, which prevented him from getting into a rhythm.

However, Gnonto has been more impressive in recent months and has potentially done enough to earn himself a summer move in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Willy Gnonto's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 44 Goals 9 Assists 3

Football Insider have reported that he is already attracting "big interest", even before the window has opened, and that is similar to last summer when Everton tried - and failed - to bring the pint-sized attacker to Goodison Park.

Willy Gnonto could generate a huge fee for Leeds United

Gnonto still has three years left on his contract at Elland Road.

With this in mind, Leeds could hold out for a big fee for the 20-year-old, who has plenty of time to improve considering his age.

Scoring nine times in all competitions last season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him improve that tally next season if he can stay fit and starts regularly throughout the next campaign,

If Leeds do need to generate around £100m, the potential sales of Summerville, Gray and Gnonto could help them to reach that total.

Whether they can generate a fee of £30m or anywhere near that for the latter remains to be seen though, because if Summerville and Gray are sold for around £40m each, that will be the type of fee that Gnonto will need to generate if the Whites are to have the best chance of limiting further player sales.