Update revealed over future of Middlesbrough-contracted ace with Tottenham and Brentford keen

Djed Spence has stirred up plenty of interest in his services so far this summer, with Tottenham and Brentford both keen to seal deals for him – and the player himself fancies a move to Spurs, as reported by football.london.

The winger was cast aside at Middlesbrough last summer and was left to try and prove himself during a loan deal to Nottingham Forest over the course of the campaign. He did exactly that and actually emerged as arguably one of the best players in the entire division over the course of the season.

With the youngster helping Forest to climb back into the Premier League too, there are now teams much higher up the football pyramid who have their eyes on a deal for Spence and it looks increasingly likely that he won’t be playing for Boro when the whistle goes on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

Tottenham are one of the interested teams and it looks like a move to North London is appealing to Spence too. football.london claims that the player might be enticed by the prospect of playing for Antonio Conte’s team and the club could offer him the chance to of course test himself in the top flight and in Europe.

Spence then might not find himself in the Championship for much longer and after six goal contributions and plenty of bright performances in the second tier this season, it seems as though the next logical step is to move up a division and try his luck in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Djed Spence is a really exciting prospect and there will be plenty of people who will be intrigued to see how he gets on in the Premier League if he does sign for a top club.

Tottenham might even use him right away in their team and the youngster has already proven he can take on even the toughest challenges – so it might not take much for him to adapt to top flight football. If he gets even better than he already is, he could be one of the hottest properties in England soon.

Middlesbrough certainly don’t look like they will be able to hold onto him beyond this summer and the club will no doubt be kicking themselves having watched him thrive for a divisional rival in Forest this year. They’ll feel it could have been them benefitting from having him on the wing but they had to merely watch on instead.

They might not get the privilege of having him join up with Chris Wilder’s squad again now – and might have to watch him strut his stuff in the top flight instead.