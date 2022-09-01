Update revealed on Wolves’ transfer pursuit of Burnley key man amid Southampton interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been interested in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill but are unlikely to continue their pursuit at this stage, according to an update on Twitter from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 26-year-old has remained at Turf Moor this summer up until this stage, potentially a surprise to many after seeing many of his key teammates sold in recent months and Premier League sides register an interest in him.

Wolves aren’t the only side to have been linked with a move for him, with Leicester City and Southampton also believed to be keen on luring him away from Lancashire following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

He has been a key player for manager Vincent Kompany so far this season, recording four goals and one assist in seven league appearances and has been crucial to their promising start to life back in the second tier.

Bruno Lage’s side have already moved to recruit Nathan Collins this summer and could move for a midfielder after seeing Morgan Gibbs-White seal a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

And they are also set to be boosted further by the funds they will receive for Willy Boly with his move to the City Ground now close – but they aren’t set to capitalise on this by submitting a tempting offer for Brownhill.

The Verdict:

They haven’t brought in a striker yet so they need to keep hold of goalscoring assets like Brownhill who can make a real difference from the middle of the park along with others.

It’s players like him that could help to guide the Clarets into the promotion mix this term so it would be a boost for Kompany’s side if they were able to keep him at Turf Moor for now.

They wouldn’t have much time to bring in a replacement if they did sell him now and considering they have already cashed in on quite a few of their assets, they can surely afford to retain the 26-year-old.

His contract isn’t running out anytime soon either, so it’s not as if it would be a bad business decision if they did retain him, even though this window is probably their best chance of maximising his price tag.

Selling a reasonably experienced player at this stage would be a bad idea though, especially with the season already starting and the Clarets already used to having the midfielder in their starting lineup.