Update revealed on whether Dozy Mmobuosi takeover deal is related to Sheffield United’s financial issues

Sheffield United’s financial issues are not related to Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempt to take control of the club from Prince Abdullah, according to The Star.

The Blades are currently under a transfer embargo after defaulting on payments to other clubs, something that ruined manager Paul Heckingbottom’s hopes of bringing in any new faces during the January transfer window.

Having released Reda Khadra from his loan spell at Bramall Lane in January, United’s boss would have been keen to secure a replacement for him and potentially add a couple more players to give his team the best chance of retaining their place in the top two.

Unfortunately, they were unable to get their embargo lifted before the end of the January window and haven’t been able to escape these restrictions since, something that could potentially hinder their preparations for the summer with the club unable to offer out new contracts.

Several important first-teamers including Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham are out of contract at the end of the season and some supporters may be hoping that Mmobuosi can come in, get the embargo lifted and provide some certainty.

The financial difficulty that they find themselves in isn’t believed to be related to the Nigerian businessman’s takeover attempt, even though his approach has created uncertainty in terms of who will be owning the club in the future.

The Verdict:

Even though he’s currently in the process of selling the club, Prince Abdullah should be looking to make the necessary payments now and get the embargo lifted because that will help United to plan for the summer.

They can’t sit around the negotiating table and put a concrete offer forward to some of their players until they can find a way out of these restrictions – and they won’t be able to make transfer offers for potential new players either.

At this stage, the contracts situation is the one that needs to be addressed in the short term because many first-teamers including McBurnie are currently in limbo at this point because of their uncertain future.

That can’t be helping performances on the pitch and that’s why you have to feel slightly sorry for Heckingbottom, even though he needs to take a bit of the responsibility for some of their recent performances.

Off-field stability can only help displays on it – so if they can get this takeover issue and the embargo problem sorted as quickly as possible – that should provide the Blades with a much-needed boost going into the latter stages of the campaign.