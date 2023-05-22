Swansea City boss Russell Martin could be named Southampton's new boss as soon as today, according to an update from Sky Sports News.

The 37-year-old has spent two seasons at Swansea and looked set to plan for next season after his side narrowly missed out on the play-offs, with a trip to the United States previously scheduled.

But speculation about his future grew when he didn't travel to the other side of the pond - and it became clear very quickly that he was the number-one man in the frame to succeed Ruben Selles.

Selles was allowed to take the club forward when Nathan Jones was sacked - but seemingly hasn't done enough to win the job on a full-time basis after failing to guide the Saints to safety.

Now looking set to finish bottom, that has given Martin the opportunity to return to a familiar setting, having been born on the south coast.

What's the latest on the Southampton managerial situation?

Sky Sports News have reported that discussions are still ongoing between the Swans and the Saints regarding compensation.

But that looks to be a minor issue considering the Welsh side haven't had a problem with letting key assets leave in the past - and they could take a similar stance with Martin who seems keen to take the top job at St Mary's.

The same report has added that he could be confirmed as the relegated side's new manager today, with the 37-year-old already verbally agreeing terms to take over on the south coast.

When do Southampton need to appoint Russell Martin by?

Martin has attracted interest from elsewhere - and would have reportedly been on Blackburn Rovers' radar if Jon Dahl Tomasson makes an exit.

With this in mind, it's important for the Saints that they don't wait around if they want to get the talented coach tied down to a contract.

In fairness, the top-tier season doesn't end until this weekend and they probably don't need to appoint a new boss until after then, but having a new man in the building as quickly as possible may be important to give themselves the best chance of making a productive start to the summer.

That could set the tone for the rest of the upcoming window - and it would also help Selles if there was clarity because he needs to know whether he's staying or going.

Appointing Martin now could also give the ex-Norwich City player time to gather his thoughts and put plans into place before he takes training during pre-season.

Having that extra time to think could be crucial for him as he looks to get the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking, something that may not be an easy task if some of their key players leave.